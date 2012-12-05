This $200 iPhone Case Is An FDA-Approved EKG Machine

Most iPhone cases just protect your phone from drops. If you’re getting fancy, it may have a fisheye camera lens or a screen-printed back. But what about diagnosing coronary heart disease, arrhythmia, or congenital heart defects? The AliveCor Heart Monitor is an FDA-approved iPhone case that can be held in your hands (or dramatically pressed against your chest) to produce an EKG/ECG–the infamous green blips pulsing patient-side in hospitals everywhere.

“We think that EKG screening can be as approachable as taking blood pressure,” AliveCor President and CEO Judy Wade tells Co.Design.





There are already apps that take your heartbeat, of course. But there’s a big difference between the fast-paced standards of casual electronics and the strict sanctions of government-approved medical devices. “The heartbeat camera apps are good at wellness,” Wade admits, “but we see ourselves for use by people who want clinical-quality equipment.”

Imagine the potential: In-app purchase for a follow-up appointment.

So unlike most iPhone cases that are squirted by Chinese factories at extremely high margins, AliveCor’s case has been in serious development since 2010. Aside from building the gadget itself, to become approved for medical use by the FDA, AliveCor had to participate in two clinical trials to field test both the hardware and the accompanying app. One study investigated how its single-lead EKG compared to a traditional 12-lead device, the other examined if 54 participants could figure out how to use the case properly, with no previous medical training. The latter study was not only successful but led to the diagnosis of two serious heart problems.

AliveCor was lucky. Though it took about six months to get the application ready, the approval arrived well within the 90-day approval window, allowing the company to come to market sooner. It was a necessary hassle; FDA approval opens a lot of doors. Instantly, what could be considered some scam iPhone case was marketable to health care professionals–doctors–who’d most likely pay out of pocket for a $200 stethoscope replacement without blinking. FDA approval also allows doctors to prescribe, and potentially have insurance cover, AliveCor’s device for their patients to take home.

But even with an approval in-hand, AliveCor will continue to juggle complicated regulations to stay competitive in the market. For one, the approved monitor was designed for the iPhone 4 and 4S. Before AliveCor can release an iPhone 5 version with the exact same hardware internals, they will need to seek out additional FDA approval. (With previous approval and clinical trials to cite, the process is mostly a formality, but it’s still paperwork that takes more time and resources.)

The real question is, will FDA regulations leave space for the little guys to innovate responsibly.

The company also intends to release an over-the-counter version of the case. The good news is, this device will be eligible for coverage in most employee spending programs. But because of FDA regulations, this OTC version cannot provide the raw EKG data to a consumer who might not know how to interpret the esoteric waveforms. Instead, AliveCor will redesign the app to provide an infographic-esque interpretation of the EKG. “An EKG means something to a trained physician, but we can provide a lot of insights to an untrained consumer that might help explain what triggered a cardiac event,” Wade explains. “Like caffeine is a trigger. With an app, we see being able to offer more insight to an individual about their heart health.”