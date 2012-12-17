10 Perfect Christmas GIFs To Send A Loved One

Whether you’re religious or not, Christmas represents everything positive in the world. You get together with family. You give presents. You accept one another and smile. Meanwhile, the Internet … well, let’s just say it’s not always so positive. As soon as you leave Cute Overload , the Internet becomes a dark and cynical place.





So what would happen if you mixed the essence of the Internet with the essence of Christmas? You’d either get a universe-destroying gravitational vortex, or you’d get this series of incredible Christmas GIFs.

Curated by artist Ryan Todd and built by EnjoyThis, Christmas GIFs is like an e-card site for festive heathens. It features a series of 51 different animated Christmas “cards” that you can send, maybe selectively, to friends and family.

“If you know me, you’d know I get super festive this time of year. Our tree goes up early, I have nonstop Christmas tunes playing on my headphones, and I try and milk the holiday season for all its worth,” Todd tells Co.Design. “But more than Christmas, the main aim of the project is twofold: To create a space for professional animators and directors to produce something personal, experimentation, or just plain fun, and for illustrators and artists who may not have created anything animated before to take their first step into the world of moving image.”





The entire site screams of indie experimentation. Completely respectable artists have rendered everything from Bettie Page rotting away to a green skull to hot reindeer sex to more than a few frustrated Santas overwhelmed with the world’s insatiable appetite for toys. But the unifying theme isn’t vulgarity, nor is it Christmas; the connective tissue is truly a slice of modern culture, an ideological place and time celebrating the juxtaposition of traditional culture and a technological one. We should all embrace the Christmas GIF this year because, in the age of the Internet, who knows how long such a tradition will last?

If you’d like to post your own Christmas GIF, the site is accepting submissions. And may I be so bold as to point out: How can we call this a proper set of Christmas GIFs without a single Honey Boo Boo?

Email the cards here.