How Google’s Designers Are Quietly Overhauling Search

On the same day that Larry Page became Google’s CEO for the second time, he ordered a redesign of all its products. Which came as a surprise to Jon Wiley, now the lead designer for Google Search.

“We were let out of our cage,” he explained on stage at UX Week last year. His voice and expression briefly snapped into an imitation of someone who has just been blinded. “We were like, Ah, the light!” he joked, before putting his presentation voice back on and continuing: “As designers at Google, we had struggled with this for years. It wasn’t like all the designers at Google were like, Ah, yeah, it looks gorgeous.”

Google’s product teams are built to be nimble and quick, but creating a unified design vision requires a top-down push. Page provided that push. And while the design of Google Search in 2000 looked almost the same as it did in 2010, the service–along with Maps, Gmail, and Calendar–got the biggest redesign of its history in 2011.

After that, Search kept evolving. New “knowledge graph” results popped up as photos and Wikipedia-like factoids to the right of results. Answers weren’t always presented as links. Putting a math problem in the search box, for instance, now returns a calculator. The search-options bar has migrated from its traditional post on the left-hand side of the search-results page to the top. Your average user may not have noticed anything different, but in the context of Google Search’s history, this is radical stuff.

Google’s recently uncaged designers are looking at search differently.

“When I think of design and creating great user experiences, I generally try to think of it in terms of three things: usability, utility, and desirability,” Wiley says. “And I think for a long time Google has been very good at the utility and the usability. Maybe we paid a little bit less attention to the desirability side of that. Now, instead of being a basic web page, as it was for many years, there’s a need for it to become more of a software application. That leads it down a road of having to have a richer design.”

In other words, he adds later: “It’s not as simple as it used to be.”