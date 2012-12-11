From Cabbage Patch To Wii: The 3 Secrets Behind Christmas Crazes

Close your eyes. Think about the best gift you ever received. The gift that made you involuntarily jump out of your chair and give the gift giver an enormous holiday hug. Chances are, the gift wasn’t something that you asked for or even needed. The best gifts are those that are unexpected and fulfill some unarticulated desire. You might not have even realized you wanted it until you received it.

Creating these kind of moments is the goal of countless companies, who work year-round to create the next holiday hit–the Tickle Me Elmo or Kindle that will fly off the shelves in December. Many try, but few succeed. So how do you do it? How do you come up with exciting new products that are destined to become the icons of the holiday season or even a generation–resulting in both millions of happy people and millions of dollars?

As head of the product design group at the global design and innovation consultancy Continuum, I’ve spent a lot of time thinking about how to design products that make people jump out of their chairs. The key, in my view, is to find the intersection of people’s rational needs and subconscious desires, and unexpected outcomes. Finding this rather elusive sweet spot has the power to create compelling product ideas that are destined to become a consumer success for the holidays. But you must deliver on all three:





We all require products and services that will make our work life and personal life run smoothly. Successful product solutions–and ultimately gifts–address these needs. These are the fundamental, baseline requirements for products to do their job effectively and fit into our lives. For example, think of receiving a car navigation system such as Garmin or a digital camera as a holiday gift. They fulfill the practical and rational need of finding your way when you are lost and recording the moments of your life. However, they don’t deliver on our highly emotional needs and therefore probably won’t have you jumping out of your chair. To create a gift that someone will love, addressing rational needs isn’t enough . . .

Thanks to the complexity of our brains, we have hidden needs and desires that we’re often not consciously aware of. These latent desires help create the emotional connection that we have with products. And a well-designed product strategically taps into these needs to elicit the desired response from the consumer. Take the Cabbage Patch doll: All little girls want to be mothers like their moms–and this doll hit on all of those cues. Cabbage Patch Kids come with a story and background–born in a secret cabbage patch, they live in a place called BabyLand General until someone “adopts” them–and even come with a birth certificate! They address the emotional and subconscious needs that little girls inherently have.

Or consider a gift such as the first two-wheeled bicycle that you received as a child. Remember how excited you were? This served the rational need of helping you learn how to ride a bike and later provided short-distance transportation. However, what made it such a thrilling gift was that it tapped into the subconscious desires for independence, freedom, and becoming more grown-up. Product researchers and designers make strategic efforts to mine your subconscious with the goal of achieving this type of strong emotional connection to products.

So we’ve now delivered on rational needs and augmented that by tapping into your subconscious desires. But there’s one last step to ensuring gift-giving success . . .