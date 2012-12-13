Facebook’s Cafeteria, By The Masters Of Rustic Chic

Google ruined everything. Microsoft gave out free soft drinks, but Google let employees eat gourmet food for free. How can you possibly differentiate mealtime in Silicon Valley with that act to follow?





Facebook aimed for cool. They hired Roman & Williams–the ultra-hip powerhouse firm behind landmark projects like the Ace Hotel New York–to create their Epic Cafe. In reality, the firm is mostly the vision of husband-and-wife design team Robin Standefer and Stephen Alesch, who are largely credited with the trend of alluring, faux-nostalgic interiors, pieced together through an alchemy of heirloom furniture, found objects, warm woods, grommets, and occasionally, even flannel. Their look is what the New York Times calls the “Benjamin Button school of design,” or a nostalgia for a time that never actually existed. Indeed, if interiors had an Instagram filter, it’d be Roman & Williams.

If interiors had an Instagram filter, it’d be Roman & Williams.

The meeting between Facebook and Roman & Williams was happenstance. Everett Katigbak and Ben Barry, who head Facebook’s Analog Research Lab, actually bumped into Standefer and Alesch in the lobby of the Ace Hotel. What eventually resulted was a collaboration on Facebook’s Epic Cafe, a cafeteria that sits somewhere between a schoolhouse lunch line and a half-finished construction site. The spa has all the carefully curated objects of a Roman & Williams design mixed with the “don’t you dare finish painting those walls!” mentality of Facebook’s corporate culture.

“[That culture] indirectly starts with the product, not that we leave it unfinished, but we leave the product open to iteration,” Facebook’s Everett Katigbak tells me. “It’s a continual work in progress.”

Much of Katigbak’s job is ingraining Facebook’s culture into their buildings, designing interior spaces to ensure going to work at Facebook doesn’t feel like going to work anywhere else. So when Facebook opened its Menlo Park campus, Katigbak didn’t want one big design firm painting the grounds with a single stroke. Instead, he was inspired by Facebook’s roots, the tiny company that sprouted in Palo Alto, snagging a patchwork of buildings downtown to accommodate a quickly growing workforce.

“It was interesting to have to run to meetings across town, navigate through the city,” Katigbak reminisces. “It had this feeling of energy we really liked and connected with.” The Menlo Park campus itself is largely modeled to “feel like a city.” With the building serving as one blank canvas, employees were free (even encouraged) to claim their own spaces, creating a mini urban environment inside a corporate office.





And Epic Cafe had to feel like a social hotspot in this city–a place you wanted to go, meet, eat, and collaborate with friends in the company that you may not see in your normal office area.