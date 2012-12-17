Study: Transit Apps Make Us Happier Commuters

We know that we tend to be happiest when we’re communicating with and helping those around us. But could the same principle apply to commuting in cities?

A new study carried out jointly by the city of San Jose, Ericsson, and the nonprofit New Cities Foundation suggests that it could. As Wired reported on Friday, the two-year study analyzed data culled from two crowdsourced transit apps, Waze and Roadify, which let commuters report disturbances and chat with users nearby. The study measured metrics like how much and how often drivers and transit users connected with their peers over the apps, as well as the level of emotional satisfaction they received by doing so. Ultimately, several hundred thousand instances of sharing were collected, bolstered by focus groups with participating subjects.

Drivers who used the apps reported feeling “happy,” “content,” and “excited.” They were “less stressed,” because they were “able to predict and know” (presumably all subjects were Google Maps users). Meanwhile, connected public-transit commuters were observed as “very open to sharing (and receiving) information from people they don’t know while commuting,” say the authors. “They appreciate receiving information, and this makes them more interested in ‘giving back’ information in the future.” They reported “feeling like I’m helping the world.”

“There is one key difference between connected and unconnected commuters,” note the authors. People who didn’t use the apps–the “unconnected” commuters–tended to have negative feelings about connecting to their fellow transit goers. In fact, many of them said they mistrusted crowdsourcing, saying that they could be “intentionally misleading.” Which isn’t all that surprising: People who don’t use crowdsourced apps don’t use them.

The study suggests that the U.S. Department of Transportation could improve the experience and efficiency of commuting simply by increasing the amount of information available to drivers and riders.

Drivers who used the apps reported feeling ‘happy,’ ‘content,’ and ‘excited.’

“The DOT estimates that half of all congestion is due to “non-recurring” events such as accidents and road work–precisely the type of events that commuters cannot predict but could incorporate into trip planning,” the authors write. It would be a fairly small investment, compared to the amount of money the DOT spends on repairing and expanding roads.