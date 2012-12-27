The Best Infographics Of 2012

It stands to reason that we saw more infographics this year than any before in history. There’s definitely more data out there and, as evidenced by the diversity of projects seen here, designers are clearly up to the challenge.

Data viz has to be considered one of the fastest growing segments of design today, and thankfully, it’s growing in some exciting new ways. Where the Internet infographic was defined, for a period, by the dense, super-long column of facts and figures, we’ve recently started to see more projects that engage directly with data in novel ways–like the student-made rig that paints earthquakes in real time, or the lattice of metal, created by artist David Maly, that mimics the action of the ocean waves over a thousand miles away.

There’s definitely the risk of infographic overload, but with thoughtful, novel projects like those, we’re always game. So here are our favorite data viz projects of 2012.KV