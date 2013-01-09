Ingenious Font Summons Icons With A Few Keystrokes

The littlest graphics can be the biggest pain to implement on the web. You need to either hire an illustrator or dig through clipart. Then you need to sync up with your designer (who may be different than a freelance illustrator), who, in turn, may need to toss the product to a developer to implement. It would be a lot easier if implementing such graphics were as simple as typing a word.

That’s the whole idea behind Symbolset, a collection of typefaces that you generate simply by typing a word. Once you license their fonts, those pesky little images we always need for projects, from sunshine to mailboxes to social-networking buttons, can magically appear when you type keywords like “sunshine,” “mailbox,” or “twitter.”

“There’s a magical moment when typing a keyword becomes an image,” Symbolset’s Mike Fortress tells Co.Design. “Finding icons in a traditional icon font is a chore. Designers eyeball the glyphs panel, a panel not included in Photoshop, and hunt. Our keywords are human-friendly.”





Symbolset is partially inspired by FF Chartwell, which won an Innovation By Design Award last year. FF Chartwell creates graphs by typing. Symbolset creates stock images by typing. But it’s not just this core UI that makes Symbolset so appealing. As every image has text as its core, these images can actually mean something to search engines and screen readers. There’s no need for metadata annotation because that’s built right into the font itself.

Yet another advantage is that you can tweak Symbolsets with CSS. So rather than bringing the Adobe Suite into the mix, image scaling, unique buttons, and clever layouts can actually be coded right in your site.

As of today, there are four Symbolsets available, each rendered in varying styles. Licensing starts at $5 and tops out at $60.

Buy them here.MW