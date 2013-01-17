Kickstarting: The Thinnest Watch Ever Made, With An E-Ink Display

As laptops continue to become smaller and smaller rectangles and smartphones, illogically, continue to become bigger and bigger ones, another high-tech product segment is evolving with far less predicability. High-tech gizmos intended to be worn on the body, from the Nike+ FuelBand to the Fitbit One, are already staking out the next frontier of consumer tech, and even though the CST-01 is just a watch–no Internet connectivity, no fancy sensors, no pedometer–its design, and the technologies that make it possible, are worth getting excited about.

The CST-01 is a thin, stainless-steel cuff, just over an inch wide. It looks more like one of those ’90s slap bracelets than anything resembling a typical wristwatch. It’s also incredibly thin–less than a millimeter thick, which is almost impossible to believe–and it’s physically flexible, bending ever so slightly to wrap snugly around wrists of all sizes. The timepiece has no buttons whatsoever. Even changing the time has to be done from an included dock, which doubles as a magnetic charging station. A single 10-minute charge will power the watch for about a month.

What makes the unique design possible–and what allows it to claim the designation as the thinnest watch ever made, according to the designers–is its novel use of an e-ink display, the same kind of low-power tech used in e-readers like the Kindle. The CST-01 isn’t the first watch to tap e-ink, but previous units tried to apply the technology to more conventional smartwatch designs. It was never a very compelling match.

The duo behind the CST-01–Ideo designers Dave Vondle and Jerry O’Leary–have wisely tried to build a watch around e-ink, not the other way around. Having worked with the technology for a number of projects at Ideo, Vondle and O’Leary agreed that they hadn’t seen a timepiece that “really celebrated its uniqueness,” O’Leary explains. “We appreciated how it looked but became more fascinated with its other values. E-ink is thin, flexible, low power, and robust.”

So the watch, too, would be all those things. And after finding the other necessary componenets–a Thinergy energy cell and a Seiko Epson microcontroller–they realized that in addition to being flexible and low power, their watch would be very thin indeed. “We explored adding as little mechanically and aesthetically,” O’Leary explains, “so that the qualities of these partners could shine through.”

Next they made the bold decision to remove the ability to change time from the watch itself. “This would only add complexity and thickness to the watch,” says O’Leary, “and all for the sake of an interaction that was rarely used by the owner.” So, continuing down the button-free path, a stainless-steel band was decided on as the foundation for the timepiece, and a thin polycarbonate mask was added as a face. Total thickness: 0.8mm