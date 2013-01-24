The Elegant, Beautiful Simplicity Of Cloudandco

In the few short years since its 2010 launch, Seoul-based design firm cloudandco has built up an expansive portfolio that spans branding, industrial design, UI, and more. “We keep our design as pure as possible, and eliminate unnecessary things,” Creative Director Eunyong Jeon tells Co.Design.

The studio is the brainchild of Yeongkyu Yoo–former creative director of consumer electronics giant iriver, one-time senior designer at Nike, and now at Microsoft–whose belief in a holistic connection between cloudandco and client has become one of the company’s most essential tenets. “Yoo thought about how he could deliver the beauty of simplicity to a commercial market successfully,” Jeon says. “And this consideration continues.”





Recent works like the elegantly pared-down Bottle Humidifier for elevenplus reveal a lineage that nods to masters like Dieter Rams and Kenya Hara, both of whom have greatly influenced the spirit of cloudandco’s oeuvre. “Product design should not be too decorative without meaning or function,” Jeon says. And though collaborations have included bold-faced names ranging from Samsung to Muji to Coca Cola, Jeon and the team have begun to slowly shift their focus in order to maintain the balance between inspired challenge and quality control. “We’ve learned that the different visions and decision-making hierarchy at the bigger companies could discourage our designers, who should be motivated and creative, and minimize the effect of our output,” he says. “We look for partners who can actualize our thoughts and ideas. or we accept a project from a client who has a similar design philosophy and vision in order to achieve synergy.”

Ultimately, Jeon plans to extend their reach into furniture, ceramics, and environmental and non-profit projects, to further “contribute our abilities to society.”JK