A Line Of Precious Objects Made From Workshop Junk

Consider the creative studio; for every finished project, there are countless prototypes, experiments, and what-ifs, each with their own corresponding component-part cast-offs. Rather than let the unused material excess go unloved, the innovators behind Depot Basel recently organized Das Wilde Denken , a weekend-long workshop in free-form upcycling.





The endeavor itself was a kind of extended exercise in maker improv–like a super-cool jam sesh amongst tactilely inclined friends with physical, rather than aural, results. Each participant was tasked with the brief to “bring something for the table”–something sourced from their respective studios–as well as consider a series of questions that ranged from “Who are you?” to “What is wild thinking?”

After a brief getting-to-know-you breakfast, the collaborators–who included an architect, a PHd student (in Improvisation!), artists, graphic, industrial, and jewelry designers, even a design journalist (w00t!)–began their intensive tinker time.





“It was nice to work with limitations, because you were just allowed to use what was there,” Depot Basel coordinator Matylda Krzykowski tells Co.Design. “After the first day, it wasn’t clear what the results would be. On the second day, people were still fiddling around, inspiring each other and making suggestions. Communication was really the key.” Items were finished on the third day, photographed, then brought to the showroom at Berlin-based boutique Baerck for the opening fete (the pieces will be on display–and sale–through February 2).

“The approach bears more solutions because they worked by heart, not by logic,” Krzykowski says of the resulting personalized bricolage, a collection where process itself means as much as the end result.

[All photos courtesy of Vera Hofmann]

(h/t Sight Unseen)JK