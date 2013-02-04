Infographic: The 20 Biggest Internet Memes Of 2012

So I have good news and bad news. The good news is, in one awesome illustration, you can catch up on the 20 biggest events of the Internet in the last year. The bad news is each and every item is coded inside a puzzle.

Now in its third year, Twenty Things That Happened on the Internet (20things) recounts a whole year of online culture within one epic print. Illustrated by Sebastien Feraut and promoted by the Syzygy Group, it’s pretty much the equivalent to pouring Pixy Sticks into your eyeballs or watching about 30 seconds of Japanese prime-time television. In other words, it’s fantastic as long as you’re wearing eye protection.





Now, the only stories I could spot were the Red Bull space jump and George Lucas selling to Disney. (Don’t worry, I didn’t spoil anything. Those were the obvious ones.) If you can’t decipher the other 18 enigmatic events on your own, Syzygy will begin releasing clues via Twitter in a few days. They’ll also mail free posters out to a select few who promote their #20things hashtag, which is especially notable because the prints are limited edition and not otherwise for sale.

That said, I will be writing the company with a minor correction. Because, unless I’m a trio of cupcakes running through a forest, I’m not spotting my work anywhere on the list.

See it here.MW