Is Scientific Genius Extinct?

The days when a doctoral student could be the sole author of four revolutionary papers while working full time as an assistant examiner at a patent office–as Einstein did in 1905–are probably long gone. Natural sciences have become so big, and the knowledge base so complex and specialized, that much of the cutting-edge work these days tends to emerge from large, well-funded collaborative teams involving many contributors.

. . . I am not saying that scientific progress will cease. On the contrary, I believe that the scientific enterprise will continue to get “faster, higher, stronger.” . . . Just as athletes can win an Olympic gold medal by beating the world record only by a fraction of a second, scientists can continue to receive Nobel prizes for improving the explanatory breadth of theories or the preciseness of measurements. These laureates still count as ‘Olympian scientists.’