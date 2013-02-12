7 Reasons Why Wearables Are Poised To Disrupt Our Lives

If you don’t think the Nike+ Fuelband is ridiculously important, then you’re missing the big picture. In the next five to 10 years, wearable technology–the sensor-based appcessories that use our phones as brains and connections to the cloud–has the potential to change our lives every bit as much as having the world’s information in our pockets. Why? Because with wearables, we’ll have something even more important: our body’s information in our pockets.