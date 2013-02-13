Infographic: America’s Best Cities For Scoring

They say dating is a game of numbers. Search through enough puzzles, and you’ll find your complementary piece. Maybe that’s true. Maybe it isn’t. (After all, solving a 100-piece puzzle is a whole lot quicker than solving a 10,000-piece puzzle–too many variables might just complicate the equation.)

Either way, real-estate company Trulia recently ran some analytics on the topic, searching through their database for regional figures on single men and women, under the age of 65, who live alone. What they found seems like serviceable advice to anyone. And to illustrate their point, Trulia rendered a few of the major cities in “it’s a boy/girl!” blue and pink. (Note: The study modified averages for heterosexuals only. For same-sex stalking, try this.)





The best ratios for men finding ladies are in big cities out East (like Bethesda; Washington, D.C.; Boston; and New York City), while the most advantageous spots for women to find men are in hot spots (like Las Vegas, Honolulu, Palm Bay, and Miami)–or western mining towns (like Gillette and Rock Springs). But moving to the right city is only half the battle. As Trulia’s neighborhood-specific polling discovered, there’s strong proportional variance even within towns.

“Statistically speaking, single men tend to live closer to work in downtown areas, whereas single women prefer more upscale and residential areas,” the company tells me. In New York, this translates to more men living in Lower Manhattan and parts of Queens, while women outnumber men in the Upper East Side by almost 2:1.





Unfortunately, there’s no explorable map tool that you can use to plot the location of your next apartment by eligible singles. Then again, who needs all this number crunching anyway in the era of Axe body spray?

Read more here.MW