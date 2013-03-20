Digital Products Should Foster Good Habits. Here Are 4 Rules For Doing It

The beginning of a new year is a time for flexing willpower: A moment for taking stock of last year’s achievements, setting goals for the year to come, and vowing to try harder to achieve those resolutions not met.

But if you’re someone who finds yourself falling short, have you considered that trying harder might not be the answer? If at first you don’t achieve your resolutions try, try, try … using better products. Global design firm Ideo believes that incorporating (flawed) human behavior into product design is the key to creating breakthrough inventions. In other words, willpower is overrated.

Forty-five percent of Americans make resolutions, mostly on money, self-improvement, weight loss, and relationships. Eight percent are successful in achieving them. Twenty-five percent don’t even make it past the first week! Trying harder rarely works.

A recent survey of affluent households (those with incomes of $100K+) indicated that even the desire to simplify life is difficult to attain. Fifty-five percent of survey respondents agree, “I am trying hard to simplify my life,” up from 48% in 2011. What’s interesting to note is that while the desire for more simplification is there, the data doesn’t show any increase in simplification-related behaviors–in fact quite the reverse. Media hours per day are increasing and people are multitasking more.

If you want to change your life, willpower is not the answer. The solution lies in smart product design, something we deliberate every day at Betterment, the behavioral-based investing startup I founded in 2008. Stephen Kraus, a senior vice president for the audience measurement group Ipsos MediaCT, agrees: “The bottom line is clear: there are growing opportunities for products, services and media brands that can help Affluents manage the trade-offs, and achieve the simplification they desire.”

As product designers, engineers, and entrepreneurs, there are huge implications for us to help people achieve what they desire, by creating products that help them change their behavior.



