Digital Products Should Foster Good Habits. Here Are 4 Rules For Doing It

The beginning of a new year is a time for flexing willpower: A moment for taking stock of last year’s achievements, setting goals for the year to come, and vowing to try harder to achieve those resolutions not met.
But if you’re someone who finds yourself falling short, have you considered that trying harder might not be the answer? If at first you don’t achieve your resolutions try, try, try … using better products. Global design firm Ideo believes that incorporating (flawed) human behavior into product design is the key to creating breakthrough inventions. In other words, willpower is overrated.
Forty-five percent of Americans make resolutions, mostly on money, self-improvement, weight loss, and relationships. Eight percent are successful in achieving them. Twenty-five percent don’t even make it past the first week! Trying harder rarely works.
A recent survey of affluent households (those with incomes of $100K+) indicated that even the desire to simplify life is difficult to attain. Fifty-five percent of survey respondents agree, “I am trying hard to simplify my life,” up from 48% in 2011. What’s interesting to note is that while the desire for more simplification is there, the data doesn’t show any increase in simplification-related behaviors–in fact quite the reverse. Media hours per day are increasing and people are multitasking more.
If you want to change your life, willpower is not the answer. The solution lies in smart product design, something we deliberate every day at Betterment, the behavioral-based investing startup I founded in 2008. Stephen Kraus, a senior vice president for the audience measurement group Ipsos MediaCT, agrees: “The bottom line is clear: there are growing opportunities for products, services and media brands that can help Affluents manage the trade-offs, and achieve the simplification they desire.”
As product designers, engineers, and entrepreneurs, there are huge implications for us to help people achieve what they desire, by creating products that help them change their behavior.
People Make Irrational Decisions
Behavioral scientists have proved time and again that any product that assumes we are anything short of crazy is assuming too much. Humans make irrational decisions all the time. We overestimate our ability to make good decisions when under pressure. Our resolve weakens when emotion takes over. Resisting the desire to sell stocks in a down market is akin to resisting candy when you’re hungry.
We’re good at making plans. It’s why so many of us make resolutions every year. But it’s easy to think of being virtuous in the future, much harder in the present. A famous study from the ’90s shows that people tend to plan a healthy snack for consumption in a week’s time, but they choose an unhealthy one to eat now.
Even if you highly value the strength of your willpower (and make no mistake, some people have it more than others), it is not a constant personality trait, but something that fluctuates throughout the day. And to make matters worse, studies show that if you resist something a number of times, the desire to have it becomes stronger.
Better Products Incorporate Behavioral Guardrails
1. Automation
Incorporating behavioral design into your product can help people by taking human error or emotion out of the equation. Automation is one of the best ways to overcome behavioral bias. A famous study documented by Freakonomics demonstrates that logic rarely plays a part in our decision-making: If people are automatically enrolled in a program–say, for organ donation or 401(k) contribution–the majority tend to stay in; if they are not automatically enrolled, the majority tend to stay out.
The impact of automation is major. Betterment customers who take advantage of auto-deposit contribute an average of twice as much to their investing goals as those who rely on willpower alone.
2. Goal Setting
Apps that help people set specific goals are smart. People who explicitly set resolutions are 10 times more likely to attain their goals than people who don’t. Setting specific goals (i.e., “I want to save $3 million for retirement in 30 years”) increases the likelihood of success than keeping goals vague. The goal-setting-and-tracking program Beeminder is a great example of a product that understands this–and reminds you with a sting if you get off track.
We’ve witnessed the power of goal-based investing here at Betterment. Goal setting and automation go hand in hand: For example, customers who set specific goal targets and horizons (3 years, 20 years, etc.) are more likely to automate their investing behavior–by approximately three times.
3. Digital To-Do Lists
Thinking big requires small steps, and products like RememberTheMilk and Clear get that. Never has a to-do list looked so elegant. These apps help keep goals organized and on track with reminders and due dates. Breaking down an unwieldy goal into more manageable steps increases the likelihood of success.
4. Feedback and Accountability
Put your reputation or money on the line. Up the ante of trade-offs between sticking to or straying from your goal. Fitocracy and Stickk are two clever apps that understand the psychology of motivation. Stickk uses a series of incentives and punishments, while Fitocracy harnesses the collective encouragement of the site’s community.
If you’re a UX designer, a product lead, or an engineer, add one more of these built-in guardrails into your list of resolutions. Help your users achieve theirs (then automate it!).
[Images: via Shutterstock]