advertisement
advertisement

An Adorable Lamp That Looks Like A Friendly Cartoon Character

Hlynur Atlason’s first collaboration with Artecnica brings fun and physicality to the lighting field.

By Jordan Kushins1 minute Read

Our relationship to modern lighting is evolving at a rapid pace. Smart tech and all those itty-bitty LEDs are rendering the concept of a traditional fixture–one with a shade, a base, and an on/off switch–all but completely unnecessary. But like any other kind of furnishings, the actual, real-life presence of a lamp is something that can help truly personalize a room. Reykjavik-born, NYC-based designer Hlynur Atlason brought a playful physicality back to the field with Yorky, his first collaboration with the globally minded Los Angeles brand Artecnica.

advertisement

The name itself is a take on the adorable dog breed, but the mini-megaphone-with-legs shape looks more like a friendly cartoon character; it’s not tough to imagine it hopping through a Pixar film, palling around with an anthropomorphic coffee table and tough-talking throw pillow.


And while most lights are the set-it-and-forget-it type–once they find a home on the shelf, they stay put until it’s time to redecorate–Yorky encourages a new kind of tactile interaction. The flexible silicone form can be propped up on two feet for uplighting, tipped over on its side to shine across a domestic expanse, or even hung from a wall by the white cord (or “leash,” as Artecnica puts it). The spring-like pink and yellow hues seem tailor-made for the kids’ room, but Yorky’s just-this-side-of-cutesy form can brighten up a grown-up space as well.

In terms of staying true to Artecnica’s sustainable vision, the item’s production included a few tweaks to ensure easy and efficient delivery. “We had the choice of selling it completely assembled,” Artecnica artistic director Tahmineh Javanbakht tells Co.Design. “But we wanted to have a much smaller package to make for a greener product.” As such, Atlason split the Yorky in two separate pieces that are simple to put together when this sweet lil’ guy arrives on your doorstep.

Video

Ideas

Entertainment

Co.Design

Fast Company