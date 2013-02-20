Watch: How It Feels To Use Google Glass

There are a hundred tiny design details that Google’s glasses need to get just right. From their fashion sense to their cognitive load , how can a pair of video glasses actually fit in our lives that are full of diverse activities like driving, working, and playing with our kids?

Today, Google shared their first, practical vision for Glass’s HUD. If there’s one mantra, it’s transparency. Aside from videos and photos, every bit of the interface focuses on clarity, from the use of what must be the sveltest font possible, to contrasting that font against the lightest matte possible.

But you won’t be able to ignore the omnipresent voice commands, at least within this particular wave of Google’s marketing. Voice, cued by the phrase “Okay, Glass” drives every interaction in this clip, which no doubt, will do nothing to help Glass’s inherent dork factor. Imagine whispering “Okay, Glass, take a photo” over and over at your child’s first dance recital, or shouting “SLIDE, JIMMY! SLIDE! OKAY, GLASS, TAKE A PHOTO!” at a little league game. Indeed, it will be interesting to see how many other interactions Google builds into the platform, as the hardware seems capable of recognizing gestures ranging from mere blinks to “DDR but with your head.” And it’s these interactions that, while not as flashy for commercials, will be perfectly boring for our actual lives.





See more here.MW