Watch: A Practical Preview Of Leap Motion

Nowadays, hardware is only as good as what third-party developers can do with it. So while Leap Motion’s sub-millimeter accuracy in tracking our gestures sounds remarkable, all of that sci-fi tech only matters if everyday apps take advantage of it.

So far, so good. In this clip, we see Clear–the most gesturally beautiful to-do list in the world–running in OS X with Leap Motion. Fingers seem to work pretty well at selecting the thin, individual lines of the list. And simple full-hand swipes wipe finished items away. Close scrutiny reveals that it’s not quite as robust as Clear’s gesture-heavy iPhone app. For instance, the option to pinch down lists–one of Clear’s most elegant features seems to be completely lacking at this time. But developers aren’t quite done with the app yet.

And the fact that we’re even comparing the iPhone screen and SDK with the Leap Motion is very promising for Leap. The only question that remains is, does anyone have incentive to finger through a Clear list rather than just using the mouse? In this instance, I’m not so sure.

Read more here.

[Hat tip: The Verge]MW