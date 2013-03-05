Kickstarting: A 3-D Mouse Worn On Your Finger

The Leap Motion is coming. And its high-fidelity gestures could change the “face” of user interface. But mass adoption of gesture controls are at odds with a major human tendency: laziness.

The Mycestro ($79), now on Kickstarter, is a Bluetooth mouse that slips on your finger to enable extremely passive gestures. Amidst typing, a simple tap from your thumb activates its tracking. Tap again to click. And slide your thumb to scroll or highlight information. (There are also three buttons to simulate the left/center/right mouse buttons, if you want to be more specific.) The tracking takes place through an internal gyroscope (and other various MEMS), meaning wherever your finger may be in relationship to your computer–in your pocket or up your nose–its motions will be tracked accordingly.

“Even with the advent of wireless mice, which was the last major advancement of the mouse, you’re still confined to operate on a surface,” creator Nick Mastandrea explains. “Leap, like Mycestro, breaks that confinement, but Mycestro takes it a step further not relying on a field-of-view to operate.”

Field-of-view really is an important point. It’s the distinguishing factor that Mastandrea believes will elevate Mycestro from computer peripheral to life peripheral. In his eyes, it’s another wearable–like a Nike+ Fuelband or Google’s Glass–that could offer a means to interface with any UI that could be thrown our way.

The only problem is that the Mycestro is filled to the brim with interaction methods. Any sort of gesture. Aiming a cursor. Sliding. Tapping. Multiple button pressing. If this device is about ambient interaction, it’s just a bit overblown. We don’t need 20 different possible interactions in our pockets. We need the two to three perfect ones–the revelations like pinch-to-zoom that will power our future on a universal scale. The Mycestro has been designed for a desktop environment and is now being pitched for the real world.

That said, questions of function haven’t slowed down the Kickstarter community. The project has already crushed its $100,000 goal, and there’s nearly a month left to go.