Holy Hell, Look At The New $3.9 Million Lamborghini Veneno

This is the Lamborghini Veneno, just unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show. It’s a limited edition of three. It’s made completely out of carbon fiber and costs roughly $3.9 million. It’s got 750 horsepower and a top speed of around 220 mph.





But none of that matters so much as how the thing looks, which, of course, is totally absurd–flagrant, even–with fins and vents and angles on pretty much every surface. As others have pointed out, it looks like the type of car you’d spend a month’s worth of social studies classes doodling in your notebook. Or the most coveted unlockable ride in some mid-’90s arcade racing game. It’s the type of car so purely pornographic that you’d want to put it on your wall, something Joel Johnson got at when he tweeted, “Lamborghini reboots teenage bedroom poster industry.”

It is, at a time when other manufacturers are trotting out more eco-friendly versions of their sleekest sportscars, a totally impractical, utterly irresponsible automobile. But those are always the most fun ones to ogle.

Read more about the ride over on Lamborghini’s site.KV