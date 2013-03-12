A Set Of Pots And Pans That Looks Like Wall Art

There was a time not too long ago when kitchens rivaled bathrooms in terms of domestic spaces that weren’t for entertaining. Meals would magically appear, ready-made, on the dining table, and the the joy of cooking was hidden behind closed doors. A sea change started with Mary and Russel Wright’s 1950 Guide to Easier Living , which blurred the lines between formal hospitality and casual get-togethers, and now it’s practically expected that guests will mill about in the (likely open-plan) kitchen as food is prepared.

Hook is a new collection from neon-loving Karim Rashid that positions pots and pans as part of the decor–a kind of coming-out-of-the-cupboard celebration for the hardworking tools of the trade. The series is a collaboration with Italian brand TVS, a specialist on the cutting edge of nonstick cookware since the 1960s.





The design process began with a creative journey in search of the punny “pan that wasn’t there,” and culminated in an incredibly clever, super simple system. Each of the high-gauge aluminum pans in the range has a signature hook, which slips onto a wall-mounted hanging rail. It seems like a great space-saver for small apartments where storage is scarce–although you’d really have to make sure you scrubbed and dried everything super well, lest they leave traces of the evening’s beurre blanc trailing down the wall.

Now, would it really be a Karim Rashid design without a hit of bold hue? No. C’mon. Of course not. There’s an amazing variety offered, and the best thing is that it’s not just on the handles and lids. Have you ever seen a pink, baby blue, or purple saucepan? Well, you have now!

(h/t designboom)JK