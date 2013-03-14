Here’s Your Designer-Approved March Madness ‘Bracket’

Last year, Hyperakt stunned us with their radial redesign of the famous NCAA tournament bracket. This year, they’re back, and they’ve provided a 2013 version that you can fill in to one-up your tasteless colleagues.





On top of that, they’ve also reconstructed every NCAA bracket, all the way back to the tournament’s roots, in a radial display. We’ve immortalized the evolution in animated-gif form here, but it’s remarkable to see how the tournament has grown, from a mere “elite 8” teams in 1939 all the way to 64 in 1985, in such an unbalanced fashion. As a half-hearted sports fan, I’d always assumed the tournament grew one tier at a time (as it did during the expansion to 16 teams in 1951). The reality is more a collection of subtle, sprouting extensions–the result of intense fandom snowballing over 70 years.





And if you’d like to order any of these years to keep, 24″ x 36″ prints are available for $65.

Buy them here.MW