The Amazing Judges For Our 2013 Innovation By Design Awards

As you might have seen, we’ve been busy rolling out the 2013 Innovation By Design Awards. Of course, those awards wouldn’t be complete without a judging panel, and we’ve begun assembling some of the best design minds working today. Here’s a sampling; check this space for more as they roll in!

Gadi Amit, NewDealDesign Gadi Amit is a San Francisco based designer behind some of the most innovative and lasting products produced over the last decade. Named a “Master of Design” by Fast Company in 2010, Gadi works from the inside out in search of true Architecture, crafting delightful and workable solutions for real people. This focus on product/information architecture and commitment to creating designs that last through cultural shifts, business dynamics and across technological advancements has helped him and his firm, NewDealDesign, win over 100 design awards.

Robert Andersen, Square

Robert Andersen is the Creative Director of Square where he has lead design for the company since its inception. While at Square Robert has worked extensively on Square’s Register and Wallet products to craft a beautiful and intuitive experience for Square’s sellers and their customers. Prior to Square, Robert worked as a product designer for MobileMe at Apple. Robert was named to the Co.Design 50 by Fast Company magazine in 2012.

Paola Antonelli, Museum of Modern Art Paola is a Senior Curator in the Department of Architecture and Design at The Museum of Modern Art. She has lectured worldwide in settings ranging from peer conferences to global interdisciplinary gatherings and has served on international architecture and design juries. Antonelli’s goal is to promote design’s understanding, until its positive influence on the world is fully acknowledged.



Mary Barra, General Motors Mary was named senior vice president of global product development in February 2011, responsible for the design, engineering, program management, and quality for General Motors’ vehicles around the world. She is a member of the Executive Operations Committee and serves on the Adam Opel AG Supervisory Board. Mary is also on the Kettering University Board of Trustees and a key executive for Stanford University and University of California-Berkeley.

Jake Barton, Local Projects Jake is principal at Local Projects, the world’s leading media design firm for museums and public spaces. Local Projects is the media designer for the 9/11 Memorial and Museum, the Cooper-Hewitt National Design Museum with Diller Scofidio + Renfro, and Gallery One at the Cleveland Museum of Art. For the team’s redefinition of storytelling and engagement with technology, Local Projects has received three National Design Awards. Between StoryCorps and the 9/11 Memorial and Museum, they have gathered over 100,000 individuals’ stories and memories, sharing them with the world, and touching millions of lives.

Douglas Bowman, Twitter Doug is an influential designer whose creations and strong convictions have pushed him to the forefront of modern web design. He left a long career at Wired in 2002 to focus on Stopdesign, a small consulting firm he founded in San Francisco. Under Stopdesign, he designed sites and applications for Google, Capgemini, Blogger, Cathay Pacific Airways, Adaptive Path, and Mighty Goods. In 2006, he put work for Stopdesign on hold to join Google as visual design lead. In 2009, Doug left Google to join Twitter as its creative director, where he leads the Design and Design Research teams and is helping change the world 140 characters (or less) at a time.

Jonathan Cedar, BioLite Jonathan is CEO and cofounder of BioLite, a social enterprise that develops and manufactures clean, affordable energy systems for off-grid communities around the world. The company’s first products are clean-burning wood stoves that reduce toxic smoke emissions by 90% while generating electricity to charge cell phones and LED lights. Before starting BioLite, Jonathan was a senior design engineer at Smart Design, a New York–based product development consultancy, where he led teams that created consumer durable products ranging from housewares to biomedical devices.

Matías Duarte, Google Matías Duarte leads the Android Design team. He’s responsible for all aspects of the software and visual experience across the Android platform and core applications services, and the design of Nexus tablets and phones. The Android Design team recently designed the critically acclaimed Nexus 7 tablet with Asus, Android 4.1 Jellybean, which brings buttery smooth experiences to all touch interactions, and Google Now, which predicts what you need and lets you speak to Google in a natural way. Matías has led the design of the three prior versions of Android, including Ice Cream Sandwich, which introduced a new compelling visual style for Android, and Honeycomb, which brought Android to tablets.



Krista Donaldson, D-Rev Krista Donaldson, PhD, has driven innovation in product design, engineering, and international development for more than 15 years. As D-Rev’s CEO, Krista’s has led the release of Brilliance, a revolutionary technology treating neonatal jaundice, and the ReMotion prosthetic knee. Her leadership has won Krista acclaim as a Silicon Valley “40 Under 40” winner, a TEDx and Clinton Global Initiative speaker, and she was recently named to Fast Company’s Co.Design 50 Designers Shaping the Future, and the Public Interest Design 100. She is a 2010-2012 Rainer Arnhold Fellow and a 2011 Pop!Tech Social Innovation Fellow.

Erica Eden, Femme Den Erica’s curiosity is about what to make, why it matters, and how to connect with the influential female consumer. She bridges design and strategy, with a passion for uncovering deep desires and delivering meaningful design solutions. As a Femme Den founder at Smart Design, she sees each design challenge through the eyes of the consumer and pioneers new methodologies that close the gap between design trends and real women. She redraws the boundaries of design expertise, expanding the need to understand people to include subtleties of gender and beyond.



Joe Gebbia, Airbnb Joe is the chief product officer & co-founder of Airbnb, a global network of accommodations offered by locals. Gebbia defines the Airbnb experience and is dedicated to creating an inspiring and effortless user experience through sharp, intuitive design, and crafts the product roadmap to make it so. Gebbia values products that simplify life and have a positive impact on the environment, and ensures that the company adheres to these tenets.

Sarah Stein Greenberg, Stanford d.school As managing director of Stanford’s d.school, Sarah organizes creative chaos. She propels the d.school’s core, an experiential learning menu of ~25 courses for ~500 Stanford graduate students annually, taught by an unusual mix of more than 60 experts from the d.school, Stanford, faculty and the Silicon Valley community. In the last year, she has sparked the development of the d.school’s new fellows program (a creative leadership accelerator), a new version of the K-12 Lab focused on innovators changing education, curriculum experiments like “pop-up classes,” and a new project to help university leaders imagine the future of the on-campus experience at Stanford.

Karl Heiselman, Wolff Olins Karl is the CEO of Wolff Olins and leads the global business by shaping its strategy for growth and encouraging excellence in its creative work. With over 20 years of branding and design experience, Karl has helped create game-changing work for Wolff Olins’ clients including (RED), Skype, GE, PwC, Unicef, Current TV, New York City and Mercedes-Benz. Trained as a designer and now a chief executive, Karl firmly believes in the value of creativity to drive positive business and social impact.



J Mays, Ford Motor Company J Mays is group vice president of design and chief creative officer at Ford Motor Company. He is responsible for shaping the global design direction of Ford Motor Company’s Ford and Lincoln brands. During his career at Ford, J has managed and developed the design language of multiple vehicle brands, successfully leading the effort to develop the single, global Ford design language that now applies to most vehicles the company produces around the world. Notable production vehicles include the 2004 and present Ford F-150, the 2005 and 2010 Ford Mustang, 2005 Ford GT and the 2008 Jaguar XF.

Liz Muller, Starbucks Liz joined the Starbucks Design Department as director of global concept design in 2007. In this role, she spearheaded the development of new store design concepts to realize Starbucks goal of introducing unique store concepts centered on local relevance and environmental responsibility. She has been instrumental in restructuring the design department to reflect the world-class design sensibilities that are necessary to achieve these goals. When developing new stores, Liz works with various teams of local artists and trades people to produce unique and environmentally responsible new store design concepts.

Melody Roberts, McDonald’s Corporation Melody is the senior director of experience design innovation at McDonald’s Corporation. Over the past five years, she has integrated experience design into the practice of innovation at the corporation. Today, she leads strategic cross-functional initiatives, manages the experience design team, and consults to disseminate design and innovation best practices company-wide.



Janette Sadik-Khan, New York City Department of Transportation Janette has served as the commissioner of NYCDOT since 2007. Internationally recognized for her expertise in transportation issues, public policy development, and innovative finance, she has implemented an ambitious program to improve safety, mobility, and sustainability throughout NYC, and ensure a state of good repair on the city’s roads, sidewalks and bridges.

Evan Sharp, Pinterest Evan Sharp used to be an architect. Then, he designed Pinterest. Today he leads Pinterest’s creative team. Before Pinterest, he was a product designer at Facebook and studied history at the University of Chicago and architecture at Columbia. He lives in San Francisco.

