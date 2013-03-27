Software For Policing Your Own Twitter Feed

I have a 2% chance of being fired, the website tells me. My guess is that either 2% is the baseline, or a few curse words pushed me this high. But 2% doesn’t sound so bad, at least in this economy. I can live with 2%.

That figure comes from an analysis by FireMe!, a Twitter crawler that can dig through your tweets, spot the bad things you’ve said about your boss and scold you properly for your public idiocy. You know, actual tweets like:

Im not upset at the fact I’m working cause I still got my money it’s just I hate my job so much.

Or, a more obvious approach:

You can tell I hate my job when I go to work I’m in the worst mood & my days off I’m like OHHHHH YEAAAA

Or, a polite sidestep.

It’s not that I hate my boss, it’s just that he does not lend himself to being tolerable.

Or, a surefire hit with the ladies.

I can safely say my boss is a cunt.

Want to test your own tweets? Go here.

Ricardo Kawase, the Ph.D. student at L3S Research Center/University of Hannover who created FireMe!, sees the site mostly as a research project. But that didn’t stop him from launching it with a pretty fantastic stunt. Kawase let the crawler loose for 3 weeks on Twitter, where it spotted 4,304 people complaining about their bosses. The system alerted these users via a tweet. And an impressive 249 people (or about 5%) deleted the tweet in question.