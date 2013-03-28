Watch: Sugary Prada Ads By Wes Anderson And Roman Coppola

Will our collective hunger for New Wave retro-nostalgia ever be sated? Not today. Roman Coppola and Wes Anderson–two major perpetrators of the genre, who worked together on Darjeeling Limited and Moonrise Kingdom–have released a three-part commercial made for a revamped version of the Prada scent Candy. The 12-second shorts take off on the 1962 Truffaut classic, Jules et Jim, about a love triangle between the lovely Jeanne Moreau and two suitors.

Anderson and Coppola put a cotton candy spin on the whole betrayal/heartbreak thing, turning it into an opportunity to showcase not one but two mop-headed French actors. Moreau’s character is played by the French ultra-babe Léa Seydoux, who spends most of the time ignoring her two suitors in pursuit of sugar.

Anderson is a polarizing filmmaker, but he shines with shorts like these–whatever your feelings about his movies, it’s hard to deny that he’s one of the best set designers of all time. Every single shot in these videos is perfectly composed, right down to the plastic bubble stereo at 2:16. The real question is, which Coppola spawn did the luxury short best: Roman or Sofia?KCD