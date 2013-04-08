CollabFinder Wants To Make Hackathons A Part Of College Life

After he graduated from UCLA with a degree in philosophy, Sahadeva Hammari emailed one of his heroes, the tech entreprenuer Seth Godin , about working together. It was a shot in the dark–but it worked. A few weeks later, Hammari was on a plane heading to New York to work on Godin’s then-new project, Squidoo. That was seven years ago, but as Hammari explains, “the idea of reaching out to a complete stranger to do something cool stuck with me.”

Hammari has spent the past few years building CollabFinder, a website that helps others connect with potential collaborators. He describes the site as “a serendipity engine.” On the recently relaunched platform, you fill out a profile detailing your skills, experience, and interests. You’re instantly connected to a pool of people who want to start new projects, have similar interests, or share a friend in common with you. A built-in messaging system lets you contact other users to see if it’s the right fit. Early success stories include Ideo designer Junu Yang, who’s started several projects with fellow CollabFinders, along with the three founders of the manufacturing services startup Maker’s Row, who met through the site.





Right now, there are plenty of services that let you connect with people within your profession: There’s Dribble for designers, say, or GitHub for developers. But finding a cross-disciplinary collaboration is tougher–most of us are more likely to head to a meetup or networking event to fish for someone outside of our skill set. That’s fine, but it’s not a very efficient way to find exactly what you’re looking for. “When you go to the New York Tech Meetup, you’re surrounded by 500 people, but you don’t know what those people are interested in beyond starting a startup,” he explains. “There’s no way to say, ‘Show me a particle physicist who’s also interested in music and who shares a friend in common with me.'”

CollabFinder doesn’t silo users by profession. It mixes illustrators, musicians, developers, and architects, finding connections that serve as a basis for chatting–an interest in board games or zines, or perhaps a mutual Facebook friend. “Cross-disciplinary stuff is where the magic happens,” says Hammari. The main point is to increase the number of interactions you have with others by making it “less weird” to approach total strangers about working together.





Though CollabFinder began as a way to increase professional connections, the model has potential applications in education, too. Starting with New York’s School of Visual Arts, the site is pairing with a growing list of schools and universities get their students and professors onto the site. The idea is to give students (and potential students) a real-time picture of what kind of work is happening at their school. “When I got to UCLA, I was dropped into a place with 40,000 other students. I knew no one,” Hammari remembers. “How do you find people who want to do the same sort of stuff you do?”