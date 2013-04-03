Sexting 2.0: An Ingenious App For Self-Destructing Messages

Jacob Robbins first created a self-destructing message service for security reasons. He wanted to send someone a password but felt uncomfortable doing so through email. But when the site he called Burn Note launched, people mostly talked about how they would send hate mail to their boss or an ex-lover.

“I didn’t make it clear that it’s just ephemeral messaging, it’s not anonymous ephemeral messaging,” he says. “I think the question everyone asks themselves when they first hear about it is what is the worst use case I can think of for this.”

The temporary nature of the messages pulls people into the moment.

Discussion of Facebook Poke, Snapchat, and other similar apps have taken the same tone. The reason for their popularity, it is assumed, must be sexting. Or exchanging other terrible, horrible things users want nobody else to see. And no doubt, that’s one use case.





But, argues Robbins, there’s another aspect to the experience that often goes unappreciated. The temporary nature of the messages pulls people into the moment.

“When a choice between multiple options is made in a clear and unchangeable way, we become more focused on the task at hand,” he says. “It cuts through the mental clutter of multitasking between all the inter-connected apps on our phones and forces us to focus on the contents of the message at hand.”

In other words, you like ephemeral messaging for the same reason Alexander the Great burned his boats upon arrival in Persia: When you can’t go back, you’re more motivated to move forward. Go ahead and chat with your coworker while your texting. But space out on Burn Note, and you won’t be able to respond. It’s just like 16th-centry imperialism.

To achieve this effect, however, messages need to actually be private, and the screenshot function on most phones makes this a difficult promise to make. Snapchat, for instance, attempts to safeguard privacy by notifying senders when their messages have been screen-grabbed. But this feature has provided little resistance to a habit of saving temporary messages. Users simply use another phone to take a photo of their own, learn one of several widely disseminated strategies for tricking the app, or just chose not to care that the sender can see they have taken a screenshot of his message.