OMG Adorbs: A Haircut Eraser

A well dries up. Your shoes wear down. There’s one sad, stale bite left of a coffee cake. Consumption breeds anxiety and discomfort, like an evolutionary response to make us ration our resources. And because of that, those moments we should enjoy are often tainted.

Rubber Barber, by Chen Lu Wei for Megawing, is an amusing response to this idea. It’s a eraser that, as it disintegrates on paper, shaves a hairstyle into a cartoon head. Give your little buddy a fauxhawk, a ponytail, and then a decent shave. Eventually, you will have to go for the face, but by then, you may be sick of their latest haircut anyway. (I hear the barber botches a lot of jobs.)





This silly stocking stuffer makes me wonder where else we could deploy Rubber Barber’s lessons. Intelligentsia coffee routinely makes me smile, when, upon finishing a macchiato, there’s a star revealed in my empty cup. So could the iPhone’s battery meter become more intricate or quirky as it reached 0? Or could a fuel gauge work like one of those bikini pens?

No doubt it’s a whimsical approach that could work in the right context. Then again, I guess our society has a larger problem on its hands than consumption anxiety–namely, how we design to consume less?

