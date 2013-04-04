Facebook Needs An “Incognito” Mode

Facebook exploded because we all care about what our friends are up to, and we all want to share what we’re up to. And it’s for those exact reasons that Facebook’s new Android app looks so promising–it’s replaced your apps with your friends, and who doesn’t love their friends?

advertisement

Even still, Facebook has a very real engagement problem. As Facebook struggles to remain relevant, more private, tween-loved apps like Snapchat have taken root. Why? We’re happy to share some conversations publicly and have them documented forever. But eternal digital breadcrumbs, and the friends-of-friends-of-friends echo chamber of Facebook isn’t always what we want. It could take a lesson from Google and enable an incognito mode. How It Might Work I imagine signing onto Facebook and having a big button right at the top. You click it to go “incognito.” Of course, it would be a bit different from Google’s private web browsing mode, because Facebook is social and login-dependent to its core. (How could you possibly see your friends if Facebook has no clue who you are?) But Facebook’s incognito mode could do a few things: Stop browsing data from being tracked internally Disable cookies, etc., that follow browsing beyond Facebook Make my incognito posts, pictures, and likes viewable only to my actual friends, forever Make my incognito posts, pictures, and likes unsharable in any way

advertisement

The Engineering Challenge While the front end solution is simple–it’s just a button–there are no doubt a slew of back-end issues this would create over at Facebook HQ. Most important, programmers would need to change the nature of Facebook likes so that either some likes would be anonymous to strangers or various users would see various like counts. (The former idea would probably be best for persistence of community.) On a larger scale, it would reverberate into the entirety of Social Graph functions. Through Social Graph, Facebook may suggest an NPR story to you because friends with similar interests liked it. Any action you take in “incognito” should be immune to such tracking. But on top of that, Facebook might even have to pull the plug on its customized suggestions to anyone browsing in incognito. Because when are Facebook’s algorithms making decisions about suggested stories, pages, and other ads? Presumably, many are happening in real time in response to your browsing. Theoretically, that means incognito browsing sessions could be less engaging than those monitored and curated by Facebook. The Problems With Apps There’s also one lingering front-end problem as well. Facebook apps–specifically their new Android Home app–are almost ethereal in nature. It’s so focused on a seamless, beautiful presentation of content that a giant, red “Incognito” button (or even a tiny one!) would fundamentally damage the experience. Too big, it’s in the way. Too small, and nobody knows it exists or that it’s even working. How do you build quick privacy controls that can be toggled into a content-not-chrome experience?

advertisement