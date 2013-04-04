Facebook Home Breaks The Fourth Wall Of Mobile Design

Inside Apple, Jony Ive is pushing designers to rethink iOS, the software that runs on the iPhone and iPad. Apple’s new direction? Like Microsoft, which has distanced itself from skeuomorphic design, Ive has been pushing “flat design” in Apple’s mobile products. But just because Apple and Microsoft are embracing flatness , don’t let that fool you into thinking the future of mobile user interface design will also be shallow.

The key to Facebook’s new mobile paradigm is depth.

To wit: Yesterday, at Facebook’s headquarters in Menlo Park, CEO Mark Zuckerberg unveiled Facebook Home, the company’s next-gen mobile product. Built on top of Google’s Android platform, Home is all about layers of immersive content. Instead of forcing users to jump in and out of apps, Facebook’s new experience integrates services on top of one another, enabling users to slide seamlessly from one piece of content to the next. There are no separate home windows or lock screens to enter or exit. What you see on your screen–whether a status update, news feed, or Instagram photo–is Home. Facebook has woven traditionally disparate content and services together into a single, unified experience. “We’re building something much deeper than an app,” Zuckerberg said.

“Deeper” is an appropriate way to describe Home, because the key to Facebook’s new mobile paradigm is depth. Consider traditional navigation on Apple’s mobile products. Before, if you wanted to meet up with a friend somewhere, you’d likely have to open the Safari app on your iPhone and search for a location; then, upon clicking the address, bounce over to a map application to find directions; and finally, hop to a messaging app to text your friend the best time and place to meet: three separate apps to deliver three separate experiences.

In Home, Facebook has combined these separate experiences and apps. You can chat with your friends while searching for an address, looking up directions, or changing a song–the messages will be overlaid on top of your other content. You can also stay up-to-date with notifications like check-ins or missed calls while sitting through Instagram photos. Facebook has even combined the home and lock screens, eliminating the traditional steps of having to turn on your phone, go to the home screen, and open apps to see content. Essentially, content, services, and notifications are forever humming in the background, ready to be surfaced to Home without disrupting your experience. “It’s all right there as soon as you look at your phone,” Zuckerberg explained.





Historically, most mobile operating systems are modeled like 8-bit side-scrolling video games. They’re based on x- and y- axes, where users can move up and down, or in and out, of apps and content. The z-axis has been the untapped part of the user experience. “If you think of x- and y-[axes] as ways to sort larger buckets of information, and using z- to go in deeper to information–that to me is a unique use of a truly digital experience, which breaks from the tradition of reading books or scrolling or panning on the digital experiences that we’ve known up to this point,” Dan Kraemer, creative director at design firm IA Collaborative, told me not long ago. Kraemer was impressed by the strides Microsoft had made with Windows 8 and Windows Phone, but he saw the potential for far more novel experiences, which would “leapfrog” over current paradigms and “do things that are even more immersive” and potentially more “spatial.”

ChatHeads is a perfect example. It’s not an app but rather a new messaging component of Home that Facebook integrated to other services. It allows users to respond to messages without quitting other applications. “We’ve all had this experience where you’ll be watching a video or playing a game or in the middle of writing something, and someone sends you a message, and then you have to make this decision: Do I completely stop what I’m doing and switch to a different app just to read the message? Or do I just ignore my friend?” said Facebook designer Joey Flynn. “Both of those are bad experiences. Your friends shouldn’t be siloed off into these apps.” The conversations are overlaid on top of whatever you’re doing, and extremely flexible. “With a simple gesture, I can swipe the conversation up and it would collapse it,” Flynn said. “It’s so lightweight.”

Indeed, we heard Facebook’s designers flick at the weight and malleability of these experiences throughout the presentation. Facebook product director Adam Mosseri called them “thin, light, in-line,” as if they just float on top of other experiences when needed, and slide aside when not. “It feels physical and real,” said engineer Cory Ondrejka, before Zuckerberg touted “how natural and smooth the interactions are.” Even the app launcher, which is a more traditional app screen, is surfaced with a quick swipe rather than having to quit an app to go to a different screen. When present, the app screen simply rests on top.