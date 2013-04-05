Portraits Of Extreme Plastic Surgery, Done In Classical Style (NSFW)

There are two ways most people interpret A New Kind Of Beauty, a book of photographs by Phillip Toledano that documents proponents of extreme cosmetic surgery. First, there’s revulsion: “the expected ‘Holy shit! These people look crazy,’ which definitely isn’t the point of the work,” the British photographer tells Slate . “And then there are hopefully some people who understand the point I’m making about the direction we’re headed.”

It’s also easy to feel a bit of both. While body modification is an increasingly accepted mode of personal expression, it’s still a taboo and unnerving topic for many of us–even more so when seen in the razor sharp detail of Toledano’s lens.





For many, plastic surgery is a tool that can be used to reveal someone’s true identity. Others see the upward spike in body mod as an indicator of the immense societal pressure to attain a specific standard of beauty and youth–look no further than the booming labiaplasty industry for proof of that. Toledano articulates the ambiguity with a volley of questions: “When we remake ourselves, are we revealing our true character, or are we stripping away our very identity?” Perhaps we are creating a new kind of beauty. An amalgam of surgery, art, and popular culture?”

Still, the photographer is quick to point out that there’s a whole spectrum of reasons–good and bad–why people modify their bodies surgically. He describes his subjects as “the vanguard of human-induced evolution,” proof that cosmetic surgery goes hand in hand with a whole host of other developments, like wearable tech. “In 50 or 100 years time, I think humanity won’t look like it does today because of technology,” he says. “We will be able to redefine what it means to look human, and I think these people are the vanguard of that type of evolution.”





So are these photographs of early adopters? Considering how frequently we talk about body-modding technology these days (stamp-on-skin circuits, anyone?), that assessment isn’t far off the bat.

Head over to Slate for the whole story, or buy A New Kind Of Beauty here.