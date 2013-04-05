Thanks To Millennials, All KFC “Chicken” Could Be Boneless In 5 Years

You can almost see the PowerPoint presentation from here.

Slide one. Clipart of a caveman with a bone through his nose, warming his hands over a fire. Chuckles flutter through the room.

Slide two. Line graph: “Millennial Attitudes Towards Chicken Bones*” with the asterix noting that “Chicken bone interest has steadily decreased since Q1 2010.” Everyone goes silent. Hopeless.

Slide three. A never before seen picture of the late Colonel Sanders himself staring at a chicken skull, perplexed. Electricity fills the air. This wasn’t a new problem apparently.

Slide four. Scientist photos. Lots of lasers and syringes and stuff. Young Anthony Michael Hall and Kelly LeBrock both make cameos (in anaglyphic 3-D). Though some stupid intern forgot to hand out the glasses.

Slide five. Just a few words. Original Recipe Boneless. Standing ovation.

Because according to USAToday, KFC hasn’t just sprinkled their 11 secret herbs and spices on some chicken fingers and called it a day. They’ve developed a new line of boneless chicken that executives say could be KFC’s complete new standard, edging out “traditional” bone-in chicken within the next five years. From the article: