What’s The Secret To Design Innovation? Extreme Immersion

There’s a particular type of traveler that many of us know: the tourist who never strays from the well-worn path of landmarks and tourist traps, who only sees the side of another culture that has been handpicked for people like him, and returns home with a very predictable–and incomplete–experience. Then there are those who like to explore, to get lost on purpose and let the unexpected find them. Unlike the first form of travel, those who allow themselves to get lost in the new environment have fewer guarantees and a greater risk of disappointment (and mugging), but there is also an infinitely greater chance of new and unique experiences that will prompt new ideas and points of view.

Just as travelers can easily fall into tourist traps in the name of efficiency and expectations, even the most highly trained and skilled ethnographic researchers can get bogged down through rote practice.





Instead of guides, I usually try to hook up with fixers.

At the risk of gross oversimplification, the typical international design research study goes something like this: the team jets into a new locale, checks into a corporate hotel, syncs with a recruiting agency, and bounces around the city in taxis to conduct contextual interviews, returning to the corporate hotel at the end of the day enthused and physically and mentally spent. The team’s taste of local flavor tends to be incidental–a snatched meal, half an hour to shop for essentials, a late night out on the town once the interview notes are written up. Repeat this process for a couple more cities, and by the time they get together to synthesize their findings the team has worn out its enthusiasm. Are they informed? Kinda. Are they inspired? Depends.

But there’s a better way to do it.

It starts with the scouting process, looking for the neighborhoods where the team can get a sense of the denizens’ everyday lives. That means fanning out from the city center, looking for residential areas with a mixture of industry and local commerce. Rather than corporate hotels, I try to have our team stay together in a house: usually a rental property, but occasionally with a host family. It’s cheaper than a hotel, we get to embed ourselves in the culture, and it brings the team closer together. (When the project goal includes design we often call these “pop-up studios,” with the setup mimicking much of the larger home-base studio setup, albeit with adjacent living accommodation.) Nothing says camaraderie like taking a one-minute shower to save some hot water for your five fellow team members.

Other researchers tend to hire their local assistants through an employment agency that can provide them with experienced help. I prefer to go through the local university and hire students–not just any students but smart, socially active ones. They take us to inspirational pockets of the city for our daily team debriefs, give us access to their social networks, and attune us to the nuances of local culture. A fresh set of eyes on a project means a fresh perspective and new ideas on the table. Whenever possible I try to make room for the students to stay with the rest of the team.