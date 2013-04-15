An Ingenious Music Video Comprised Of Crowdsourced Cursors

It’s hard to rock out with a mouse. Or at least it used to be, before Do Not Touch , an interactive music video for the song Kilo by Light Light .

When you load the site, you’re greeted by thousands of cursors. What are they doing? Well it ends up that the site records the position of your cursor through the song. So these are the ghosts of those who’ve gone before you who will serve as your companions on your journey through the song.





You would think the gimmick would get old after 10 seconds, but it doesn’t, thanks to evolving challenges. The video becomes a game asking you to do everything from follow a maze of green tracks to forming the mass cursor-silhouette of a boxer. And all the while, you get to see the exact paths that the hivemind took–along with all of the obvious, sharp deviations that those of us who consider ourselves independent thinkers insist upon taking.

(Just wait until you reach the stage “do not touch the model.”)

Of course, even in the last few hours as more than 13,000 people had participated, the popularity has swelled so much that it’s almost breaking the system. From the get go, you’re asked to follow a green dot that you can’t possibly see because it’s been buried beneath a pile of your forefathers’ white cursors.





For most, that’s likely an annoyance, but I’d argue that the experience has actually evolved in a very special way. As a participant, you’re no longer responding to the requests of a machine but the whims of a mass audience. Just like at a good concert, you’re drawn into something more than the performers or the stage. You’re part of a collective experience, a family of thousands who’ve never met before and will never meet again.

And just like your favorite band, it’s only a matter of time before everyone knows about them. As my editor just wrote, “When I tweeted that thing, there were like only 10 cursors. It’s insane now.”