Redesign A Joint Bank Account, Save A Marriage

We hear again and again that conflict over money is the number one cause of divorce. It’s such a difficult topic to navigate that social psychologist Terri Orbuch found in her research that six out of 10 divorced individuals chose not to combine finances in their next relationship. Could better designed financial services prevent couples from fighting over money?

To find out, Smart Design took a peek into why money is such a huge point of contention in relationships. Specifically, we looked at the joint bank account–the silent third party in couples’ disputes over money–and the role banks play in this very personal part of our lives.

As part of our initial design research, my colleague George Stafford and I went “bank shopping” as a pretend couple in a long-term relationship. We went to Chase, Wells Fargo, Bank of America, and Capital One. Then, later the same week, we revisited one of the banks. We laid our IDs and ATM cards on the desk and warily punched new PINs into a keyboard. A few signatures and clicks of the mouse later, we had a joint bank account and a common pool of $300.





Going through this initial process as a design research exercise was revealing. At times it was quite personal and other times unexpectedly sterile. Along the way, we made note of a few simple ways banks could improve the joint-account sign-up experience for couples. Real couples, that is.

When all of our money is digital, the plastic cards in our wallets are the symbolic artifacts of our wealth. For joint accounts, you could say ATM cards are the equivalent of wedding bands. George and I walked out of the bank disappointed at how generic and impersonal our new ATM cards were–they didn’t even have our names on them. And we left carrying a folder of papers about the terms, conditions, and fees of our account that was in painfully small type. Elevating the design and delivery of these basic items, along the lines of what Simple did with their ATM card welcome packet, would make the shared experience feel more tangible, accessible, and meaningful.