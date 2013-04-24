A Modular Mirror System That Reflects An Alternate, Twisted Reality

Tokujin Yoshioka is, plain and simple, a master of materials. The Japanese designer has transformed a slim stack of whisper-light paper into the fully functional Honey Pop chair ; he’s made feathers float like a beautiful indoor blizzard ; he’s developed a seat that’s like a cross between aluminum foil and memory foam . It’s not so much that he manipulates these inanimate component parts–it’s that he somehow manages to give them new life, allowing them to function in a way that’s fresh and new and exciting.

This year during Milan’s design week, he applied his magic touch to Mirage, a new collection of mirrors for Italian brand Lema (which has worked with a who’s who of today’s stars, including Piero Lissoni, Raw Edges, Nendo, and Werner Aisslinger). At first glance, the concept is pretty basic–a series of rectangular strips–unframed–lined up flush against a wall. Each beveled piece, however, was designed to be modular and moveable, meaning that their orientation is completely up to the user. Et voila! With a little creative vision they can be mounted, thanks to a unique system, to reflect the domestic surrounds in a brand new way. Stagger ’em. Angle ’em. Anything goes.





Sure, you’d be smart to keep the standard full-length in the bedroom and the magnifier in the bathroom, because it’s possible that the fun-house effect might feel a bit disorienting at times (and maybe not the last glance you’d like of yourself on the way out the door). But as mirrors are often used to make spaces look larger, it seems like there’s lot of possibilities here for experimentation.

(h/t Frameweb)JK