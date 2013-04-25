Coke Appoints A New Design Czar

After a year-long search for a new VP of Global Design, Coca-Cola has chosen James Sommerville, co-founder of the British design firm Attik , who has a reputation for revitalizing brands including Virgin, Adidas, Sheraton, Heineken, and, most memorably, Coca-Cola. He succeeds David Butler (a Fast Company Master of Design in 2009), who was promoted in January to Coca-Cola’s vice president of innovation.

“Coca-Cola’s Liquid & Linked marketing communications agenda has, at its heart, powerful design, that ultimately creates brand love and brand value,” says Wendy Clark, SVP of the company’s Global Sparkling Brand Center.

“And speaking of brand love and brand value,” she went on, “the addition of James to our team does just that–adds more love and more value from someone who already knows us deeply. There’s no better feeling than having someone join the team who already feels so much a part of it. Just as he has done until now, James will create immediate impact for our brands, company, and system.”

Sommerville led the team behind Coca-Cola’s massive redesign of Coke’s brand identity in 2006, a initiative tagged “revival of an icon” internally. That project undid years of haphazard branding following a globalization effort that had given local marketers creative license to interpret the brand, resulting in a chaotic design language.

“When I came,” Butler said in 2009, “people realized that they had a business problem. They just didn’t know it was a design problem.”





Under the supervision of Butler and Todd Brooks, Coke’s group director for global brands, Attik created a cleaner, simpler global brand identity for Coke that followed Atlanta’s directive to make every element, whether packaging, point of sale, or equipment reflect “bold simplicity, real authenticity, and the power of red–Coke’s signature color. The identity was also supposed to be “familiar yet surprising.”

The design brief, Sommerville told Fast Company, was “basically about decluttering through design. “It was about bringing simplicity to the language, about the bold use of the iconic bottle, a flat red, and a flat script…Core brands need a timeless quality.”