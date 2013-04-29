Try The First Recipe Devised By IBM’s Supercomputer Chef

There are 318,979,564,000 possible ways to play the first four moves of chess. That may seem like a lot, but in reality, there are only six different pieces on the board that can each move a finite number of ways. And the goal is simple: Trap the king.

The average chef coming up with a nightly special may be considering hundreds of different ingredients, each with the potential to be paired and prepared in a vast multitude of ways. The possibilities quickly reach the quintillions. And the goal is incredibly vague: Taste good.

Almost two decades after the supercomputer Deep Blue beat Kasparov at chess, and two years after Watson beat Jennings at Jeopardy, IBM Research has begun work on an unnamed cyberchef, an AI system designed to create new dishes that can delight our palates at their theoretical peaks of enjoyment.





“If you look at chess, it’s a deductive problem. All the pieces are on the board and you deduce what to do,” project lead Lav Varshney tells Co.Design. But cooking isn’t chess. A chef must choose their own pieces to construct not an objective goal (a checkmate), but a complex and highly subjective interplay of flavor, texture, and presentation to delight our senses. It’s inductive reasoning, something IBM began to explore with Watson (a system that had to reason Jeopardy answers that weren’t on a chess board).

“We’ve been interested in pushing computing to a new direction, computational creativity. We’re trying to draw on data sets, not just to make inferences about the world, but to create new things you’ve never seen,” Varshney says.

And somewhere amidst the seemingly infinite possibilities, sheer numeric processing gives way to a seemingly magical, entirely human process: Creativity.



