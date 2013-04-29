A Projection-Mapped Party You Control With Your Keyboard

Much of the magic of projection mapping depends on precision and pre-planning. Though the facade-transforming light shows can seem spontaneous in the moment, in reality they’re the products of meticulous choreography. Which is, in part, what makes Tokyo City Symphony so cool. It’s an incredible bit of projection mapping you can control on the fly, right from your computer.

The interactive music video was created by Japanese creative Tsubasa Oyagi for the 10th anniversary of the Roppongi Hills mega-complex in Tokyo. But instead of using the real building as his canvas, Oyagi had an incredibly precise, 1:1000 miniature model of the city crafted by hand. The result? A projection mapped extravaganza that turns all of Tokyo into a thumping dance party.

The clip above gives a nice overview of the extent of the spectacle, but the real fun comes in sequencing your own. The Tokyo City Symphony site lets you pick one of three styles–Future City, Rock City, or Edo City–and trigger sights and sounds just by punching at your QWERTY keyboard. You only have a short stretch in which to record, but the site loops the playback automatically, so you’re free to jam out as long as you like. It’s a rare chance behind the boards, and you should cherish it. The next time you encounter a projection-mapped spectacular, you’ll almost certainly be back in the audience.

Try it out for yourself here.KV