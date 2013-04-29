How The Future Of Google Search Is Leaving iPhone Users Behind

Google’s been in the search business for its entire existence, and it’s been trying to improve search all along the way. A few years back, with Google Instant, we saw just how fanatical the company could be in its pursuit of fast, frictionless search. No matter that the feature, which showed you updated search results as you typed, letter by letter, turned a simple query for a chicken parm recipe into an utterly schizophrenic experience. If it could shave a few milliseconds off search time, it was a winner!

The logical (and much more desirable) conclusion of all this, of course, is a Google search that gives you results without you even having to ask for them in the first place. And that’s the basic the idea behind Google Now, a personalized assistant that draws from your Google account and your search behavior to give you a nice visual package of information that might be relevant at a given moment.

Google Now has been baked into Android since last summer, when Google rolled out the Jelly Bean version of the OS, and today it debuted on the iPhone and iPad. But the way it’s available to users of those devices–as a feature tacked on to the existing Google Search app–is less than ideal, to say the least. It begs the question: When you have to dig through an app to get to it, can Google Now really be, well, now?

The point of Google Now is to give you answers without making you search at all. One way it does this is by integrating with your Google account, pulling calendar entries, restaurant directions, sports scores, and more into a tidy at-a-glance package. If you’ve got a flight later in the day, Now will keep your boarding information handy–and send you a reminder of when you need to leave, factoring in real-time traffic data between your location and the airport. On Android, it’s continually running in the background, ready to be summoned up at any moment. And on that platform, it’s tightly integrated with Google Search, not only allowing you to ask for answers by text or voice but also learning from those queries and serving up more relevant information to you based on what you’re looking for.

Much as you’d expect, the iOS version isn’t nearly as tightly integrated. On the iPhone, Now gets crammed awkwardly into the bottom of the official Google Search app. To use it, you have to not only open that app but flick Now up onto your screen whenever you want to look at it. And unless you make a point of doing all your searching through that official Google Search app, Now can only do so much to tailor itself to you, uniquely, as a user.

If you’re not especially excited about Google Now, those shortcomings can seem like a “who cares” type of thing. But you should be excited about Now, because it is, in no uncertain terms, the future of Google Search. Consider how Sergey Brin, Google’s co-founder, envisioned his company’s future in 2004: “Ultimately I view Google as a way to augment your brain with the knowledge of the world,” Brin said. “Right now you go into your computer and type a phrase, but you can imagine that it could be easier in the future, that you can just have devices you talk into, or you can have computers that pay attention to what’s going on around them and suggest useful information.”





Today, nearly a decade later, Google is remarkably close to achieving both of those things. The company’s voice search is astounding; if you haven’t tried it lately, you should. It’s lightning quick at processing queries, and it gets them right at a remarkably high rate (even when you try to throw it a curveball by asking for winners of past Survivor seasons in your most exaggerated southern drawl).