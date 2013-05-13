An App That Turns Digital Reading Into A Social Activity

Instapaper and Readability have both found success offering a simple, core interaction: save an article online to read somewhere else later. With both you can also follow what friends are reading and share articles from your own queue, but their core value is to strip away all the superfluous ads, Facebook share buttons, and other distractions that come between you and a nice, relaxing longform read.

advertisement

That’s not at all what Dotdotdot, a new reading app for iOS and web, is going for. Rather than duplicate the good old book-reading experience on a screen, it’s bringing all of the connectivity of social sharing to every type of digital reading–e-books, texts saved from the web, whatever. While that sounds like it could be a complicated experience, the scheme actually works well. Here’s how Dotdotdot pulls it all off:

Adding A Long Tail To Familiar UI Tropes If Dotdotdot has one killer function, it’s the highlighter. Not a new tool, to be sure. But having a single, familiar interaction to ground the app’s entire experience comes in handy. Your highlights, and their attached comments, can be pooled with those made by your friends, which together form a beautiful, chapter-esque view of a document. You can even turn the highlights into inspirational, pullquote-style pages to share (all the citations are automatic) on Facebook or Twitter. The brilliance is that all of this indexing and sharing happens through the same channel–a simple highlight. Hiding Robust Processing Behind Simple Gestures

advertisement