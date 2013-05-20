Rural Modernism: A Charming Off-Grid Home Planted In A Cornfield

Deep in the rural heart of Ontario’s Huron County, an asymmetrical A-frame silhouette can be seen above the surrounding grass and rolling cornfields. The House on Limekiln Line takes its structural cues from the traditional style of its barn-y brethren, but the off-grid abode employs a host of modern features that ensure minimal impact, while taking maximum advantage of the amazing landscape that stretches out on all sides.

The design-build commission was a close-knit affair for Lisa Moffitt: the client was her partner’s mother; family members and local farmers and craftsmen helped construct the 925-square-foot structure; and Moffitt herself lived on-site on and off during the three-year project.





Solar roof panels generate energy used to power the entire compact spot, while water’s sourced from a well adjacent to the home (natch). Triple glazed windows are strategically placed along the steel-clad exterior to give views in all directions; when closed, they keep heat in during the chilly season, and when the weather warms up they can be opened to allow for a nice cross-breeze. The aesthetic of the interior is clean and uncluttered, with wooden window and door frames that complement the crisp white walls that stretch up to the airy, vaulted ceiling–testament to the fact that smart, efficient design can be truly livable, and beautiful.

For more backstory on the über-efficient House on Limekiln Line, check out Alex Bozikovic’s feature over at Dwell.

(h/t Dezeen)JK