Adobe: 5 Reasons We Killed The Creative Suite

Yesterday, news broke that Adobe wouldn’t be producing a Creative Suite 7 (CS7). Instead, the company planned to migrate their users to their Creative Cloud platform, which requires a monthly subscription to use.

Adobe was eager to make their case, so we took a call with Adobe’s director of product marketing, Heidi Voltmer. Here’s what she had to say about the decision to take Adobe to the cloud. 1. Creative Cloud Adoption Was Faster Than Expected “In the last year, we’ve seen great adoption of the Creative Cloud since launching in May: 500,000 paid complete members. I can say, the adoption we’ve seen in the last year has surpassed our expectations. We definitely got the message from our customers.” 2. Frankly, Multiple Platforms Are Harder To Maintain

“Through the last year, we’ve been maintaining the Creative Suite on top of the Creative Cloud. It’s been a little bit of a challenge for us internally to do these two different things at once. To do Creative Cloud as our one thing and do it exceptionally well puts incredible pressure on Adobe.” 3. The Cloud Pushes Faster Iteration Than Boxed Software “All the product teams [Illustrator, Photoshop, etc.] are going toward the model of what makes sense to them. Some might have quarterly updates. Some have already had more than one update per quarter–like two or three small features or updates.” 4. Faster Iteration Equals More Value

“We don’t believe in this idea that you want to own some software that’s stuck in a point and time that doesn’t get you the best benefits. Right now, we are not exploring other types of payment plans because our goal is to provide the benefits of subscriptions, not find if there’s a way to pay off one version in time. In some of these spaces, like the web and video space, there’s always new tech to support.” 5. Creative Cloud Isn’t Foremost A Piracy Prevention Tool “Reducing piracy really isn’t one of the key things we looked at with the Cloud. The reality is people learn how to hack around copy protection and pirate if they really want to. There’s no way to avoid piracy. There’s always someone out there who’s smart enough, who will keep working at it until they get it free.” * * * *

