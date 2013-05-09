A Whisk And Egg-Yolk Separator In One

The cupcake is dead. Long live the cupcake? A couple weeks back, news spread about a brewing crisis in American capitalism–the great cupcake crash of 2013. After reaching peak levels in 2011, cupcake trading fell to an abysmal low, leaving speculators to announce that the fad was finally over. Americans, it seems had moved onto to better, poppable French treats, namely, macarons.





Sure, there are macaron-deniers out there, but the tiny almond cookies are still on the rise (or at the very least, they aren’t falling). But if you’re a fan and happen to be a daring baker, there’s a good chance you’ve tried you’ve tried your hand at macaron making. One of the biggest pains in an already lengthy production process? Cracking the eggs, and separating the yolks from the whites–really, it’s much more time-consuming than you’d think. Unlike most baked sweets, macarons have no need for the former, but require plenty of pure egg whites, without the least bit of yolk.

Chinese designer Ivan Zhang has made the job a whole lot easier. His Whisk’ looks and functions exactly like it should, but can also separate egg whites from yolks. The head of the whisk features a basket-like depression sized to perfectly cradle a yolk as the whites fall downward on either side. Zhang fitted the whisk with a flat, ergonomically correct handle for better comfort and control; set the whisk on the countertop, and it won’t roll off the edge. It can also be balanced along the rim of a bowl, giving the user two free hands to crack the egg and drop it over the whisk. The designer hopes that Whisk’ will help you keep your hands clean and your kitchen station free of mess. Clearly, he’s done this before.

h/t designboom SM