A Customizable iPhone Case For Displaying Your Artwork

If you want your mobile to nab some serious attention, shatter your screen–it’s a guaranteed conversation starter. In lieu of device demolition, however, you can go with Krizzl’s Krizzl protective cases for smartphones, which are infinitely customizable and fun to boot.

The kit evolved as a collaboration between Köln-based studio Halfmann Mennickheim and Cologne-based media agency Elastique. It comes with a notepad with 40 blank pages for your own scribbles, thoughts, illustrations, to-do lists–any kind of 2-D trickery you want to document. Each sheet has a die-cut outline of an iPhone’s dimensions (four or five), which makes for easy removal while retaining incredibly crisp edges. Slip your artistic masterpiece in the transparent plastic shell, wrap that on your cell, and you’re a maverick, a vanguard, a one-of-a-kind style icon for the digital age. When you’re tired of it, swap out one pic for a new one whenever the mood strikes.





Buy your own Krizzl kit from neo-utility here for $35.JK