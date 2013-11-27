A $34 Cap That Turns Any Water Bottle Into A Humidifier

Happy Black Friday! We’re taking the day to republish some of our most popular Wanted posts of the year. For a complete roundup, go here.–Eds.

“College dorm room” is a design category in its own right. On the typological spectrum, it’s probably slotted somewhere between “micro-apartment” and “pet home.”

Given the spatial constraints of college living, dorm decor requires a considered approach to modularity, function, and adaptability. It’s all about space-saving economy and the ability on the part of the designer to anticipate multiple uses for a single object.





Still, the dorm aesthetic is characterized by a certain ad hocism. See these modular milk crates that double as storage units and TV stand. Or this portable humidifier that sits right on your desk–or anywhere at all.

The Amazing Humidifier can be fixed to the top of almost any plastic bottle. The device consists of a screw-on doodad embedded with a filter and fan. A dipstick plugs into the bottom of the attachment and extends down into the bottle’s contents. Plug a USB cord into the port on the side of the cap, and watch the mist of moisture instantly rise up toward the ceiling.





The makers behind the compact humidifier say it improves on the traditional space-hogging humidifier in almost every way. It’s low maintenance and requires no cleaning–just recycle the bottle and attach a new one. It’s multifunctional: It doubles as a mister, mood light, and “aroma diffuser.” It’s incredibly quiet, and it runs continuously for up to eight hours before shutting down. Best of all, they say, is how portable and “person-centered” the humidifier is. Larger machines are designed to humidify entire rooms, but the Amazing Humidifier lets you position the device anywhere you want. Take it with you to class, the library, or even on a road trip.

The product does seem to live up to its name, though I’d be uneasy to sit one next to my laptop. And it seems that the filter needs to be replaced semi-frequently, so you should load up on extras. The humidifier cap comes in several colors and can be customized with inscriptions when ordered in quantities of, um, 5,000. At any rate, I’d much rather have received one of these at freshman orientation than a cheap nylon sling bag.