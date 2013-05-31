Warning: This Addictive Word Game Induces Clairvoyance

“Burrito.” “Quesadilla.”

And then we both try to find something in between.

“Quesarito.”

That’s the premise behind Say the Same Thing, a free iPhone app by Space Inch and uber creative band OK Go. You type a word. I type a word. And when we eventually match up, it feels like absolute magic.

“I think at a base level, it’s just making a connection with another person,” Andy Ross, OK Go’s guitarist and moonlighting coder tells Co.Design. “It’s similar to that feeling you have when discussing politics or sports with someone that agrees with you: there’s another person on your side. It can also be really shocking that someone else was perfectly on your wavelength.”

Two people choose the same word out of the 171,476 in the English language.

It’s more than shocking for two people to choose the same word out of the 171,476 words in the English language. It’s special and personal, even when it’s silly fun. When my wife and I loaded the app for the first time, in our very first round, she tossed out the word “butt.” I typed “butthole.” Not a perfect match right off the bat, but pretty darn close, especially considering that we don’t have some inside joke about butts. Butts aren’t on our minds all day (at least…not mine). But(t) in that moment, we were clearly in sync in this strangely perverse way.