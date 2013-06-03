Meet The Ultimate Talent Agent For Cats

[Lashes] says he operates with this question in mind: ‘What would Walt Disney do if he created Mickey Mouse and it went viral on YouTube?’

Mr. Lashes, whose legal name is Benjamin Clark, became the cat’s representative in October. He says he is trying to help the Bundesens capitalize on the cat’s fame without overexposing it. This week, Mr. Lashes helped negotiate the sale of a film option based on Grumpy Cat’s persona to Broken Road Productions, the production company responsible for Adam Sandler’s 2011 vehicle ‘Jack and Jill.’ Terms of the one-picture deal weren’t disclosed.

Mr. Lashes says he is driven by a desire to ‘protect the little guy’ but also to have fun. At the South by Southwest tech convention in Austin, Texas, in March, he arranged a paid-appearance deal for Grumpy Cat from the website Mashable. For two-hour stretches over three days, the cat lay on a cushioned pedestal in Mashable’s tent and conventioneers waited in line for hours to have their photo taken with the nonplused puss.