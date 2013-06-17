Ikea’s Lillön Grill Adds Midcentury Flare To Summer BBQs

“I’d say it’s retro midcentury,” she responds.

And with that, my suspicions were confirmed. I may adore Ikea’s newest grill, the $100 steel and ceramic Lillön (pronunciation here) that appears to float on air whilst making the average Weber look like a 1980s conversion van. I may have assumed it would make me stand out to my neighbors on the back porch–and thanks to its removable legs–serve as the perfect, designer-approved bratwursting machine for my next tailgate.





And it very much may! But it also means that I’m a cliché, yet another stereotypical dude who likes Mad Men and grilling. I like midcentury modern design, and I like charred beef.

I am an American man in 2013. I am an American man in 1965. Hear me roar.

Buy it here.

[Hat tip: bltd]MW